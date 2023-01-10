 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia shares dip on hawkish Fed remarks; commodities rise on China reopening

Reuters
Jan 10, 2023

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.02% in early trade.

Asian markets

Asian shares fell on Tuesday following hawkish comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials overnight with investors turning cautious ahead of key inflation data, while China's reopening after COVID-19 restrictions pushed commodities higher.

"The main theme overnight was cautiousness in the equity space as stocks pared gains after hawkish comments from two Fed officials. Raphael Bostic and Mary Daly said the Fed would likely hike (interest) rates to above 5% and hold them there for some time," Commerzbank said in a client note.

The S&P500 index began the week on a bullish tone with a more than 1.4% increase in early U.S. trading on Monday before giving up all the gains to close a touch lower.

The U.S. dollar and U.S. treasury yields remained under pressure, with the yield on U.S. 10-year notes edging higher on Tuesday by 1.14 basis point to 3.5284%, from 3.517% late on Monday. The dollar index fell 0.068%.

"Sentiment may turn more cautious ahead of the U.S. CPI (consumer price index) release on Thursday, dampening the 'risk on' trades initiated as a result of the optimism around China's reopening," Mizuho Bank said in a note.