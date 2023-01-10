 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Anuj's Radar | Nifty, Bank Nifty may consolidate, easing of FII selling a relief

Anuj Singhal
Jan 10, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST

There has been a risk-on rally in metals, which remains a major theme. In what could be a major relief to bulls, FII selling has decreased, and there has been a fair amount of short covering in the F&O segment as well

IT stocks will be in the limelight today after TCS reported mixed numbers, with a bullish commentary.

TCS chief executive Rajesh Gopinath is upbeat on the US and UK markets, but not so much on Europe. Tech stocks have been one of the biggest underperformers and there is nothing at this point to suggest that things may improve dramatically in the near term. Global cues are mixed, with European shares rallying and US shares ending mixed.

There has been a risk-on rally in metals, which remains a major theme. In what could be a major relief to bulls, FII selling has decreased, and there has been a fair amount of short covering in the F&O segment as well. The Nifty and Bank Nifty are now in a congestion zone.

Nifty outlook

The Nifty is currently in a declining 20-day moving average phase. It will likely test the 20 DMA  (daily moving average) and 20 DEMA (daily exponential moving average)  zone again. The 20 DMA is at 18,194, while the 20 DEMA is at 18,172. During the last test, the Nifty halted at the 20 DEMA and saw a significant drop. For the uptrend to continue, the Nifty needs to close above 18,200. Its new base is now at yesterday's low of 17,936.

Bank Nifty outlook