 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Analyst Call Tracker | With all buy calls, Adani Ports tops the ‘Maximum Optimism’ list

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

It has 21 buy calls and zero sell or hold calls, indicating 100 percent optimism on Moneycontrol’s Analyst Call Tracker for February

Representative image

An incriminating report by a short-seller, withdrawal of a massive follow-on public offering, followed by Rs 10-lakh-crore market capitalisation wipeout—none of this has been able shake analysts’ confidence in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

It has 21 buy calls and zero sell or hold calls, indicating 100 percent optimism on Moneycontrol’s Analyst Call Tracker for February.

For Q3, Adani Ports reported a 16.04 percent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1315.54 crore, but it was in line with analysts’ estimates. Goldman Sachs maintained its buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 840. Since the publication of the Hindenburg Research report, the stock’s valuation has also tumbled from a trailing twelve months (TTM) price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9 times to 29.5 times.

“Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) guidance of Rs 14,500 crore for FY24 suggests healthy low-teens/high-teens organic/overall YoY (year-on-year) growth and a healthy quantum of deleveraging to 2.5X net debt to EBITDA," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.