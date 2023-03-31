 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After a great start, can the Nifty sustain its rally in April?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

Q4 earnings, the interest rate hike trajectory and foreign institutional investors hold the key to the Nifty’s returns in the first month of FY24

The BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 gained 1.6 percent each on March 31, which marked the start of April F&O series. Heavyweight Reliance Industries propelled the stock markets higher.

As FY23 ends and a new financial year begins, can the Nifty rally in April and set the tone for the rest of the year? The data suggests otherwise.

Since 2010, the Nifty has delivered positive returns in April seven times, although the average gain stands at 1.6 percent. This includes the aberration in April 2020, when it gained over 14 percent as the stocks bounced back strongly after a 23 percent COVID-19 selloff in March. Excluding that, the average returns were a mere 0.5 percent.