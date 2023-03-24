 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Ace investor Sunil Singhania's Abakkus picks 1.74% stake in TTK Healthcare

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 24, 2023 / 09:36 PM IST

Abakkus has bought a total of 2.47 lakh equity shares in a stock which has been in an uptrend since March 2020 barring intermittent correction and consolidation.

The total value of this 1.74 percent stake is Rs 22.5 crore. (In pic: Sunil Singhania)

Ace investor Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus acquired a 1.74 percent equity stake in TTK Healthcare via open market transactions on March 24. This resulted in a massive 13 percent rally in the stock price.

Abakkus has bought a total of 2.47 lakh equity shares in a stock which has been in an uptrend since March 2020 barring intermittent correction and consolidation.

Asset management firm Abakkus Asset Manager LLP itself bought 1.31 lakh equity shares of TTK Healthcare at an average price of Rs 911.08 apiece, while its Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund has purchased 1.15 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 910 per share on the BSE, as per bulk deals data available on the exchange.

The total value of this 1.74 percent stake is Rs 22.5 crore.