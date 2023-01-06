 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

ABB India: An export story?

Dipti Sharma
Jan 06, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

While some analysts are positive about the company’s export prospects, others are concerned that overseas demand could wane amid recession fears and the geopolitical crisis.

Representative image

A section of analysts tracking the capital goods sector is bullish on ABB India’s export business. That may seem counterintuitive considering concerns over a likely recession in the US and Europe, and fund managers staying away from companies with exposure to these geographies.

Kotak Institutional Equities is in the camp which feels the prospects for ABB appear good. The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on the ABB India stock to ‘buy’ from ‘reduce’ with an unchanged fair value of Rs 3,100. The rationale for the upgrade is that the company is capable of catering to the European and US markets.

Since 2020, parent ABB Global has shut down facilities in the US in the large motors and generators segment, which benefitted India. The company shut its units in Italy in the IEC standard low voltage motors, which China took advantage of, said Kotak Institutional Equities.

“Europe is a large market for LV (low voltage) motors at $2.8 billion or 5 times the size of the Indian market,” the brokerage firm said.

Over the past four years, ABB India’s sales in the LV motors division have grown 60 percent. Its offering is fully localised and productivity has improved.

Read here | Sugar stocks fetched sweet returns last year. Charts tell a different tale now