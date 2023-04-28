Aarti Surfactants zooms 17% on twofold jump in Q4 profit

Shares of Aarti Surfactants shot up over 17 percent in early trade on April 28, a day after the company posted stellar earnings for the fourth quarter.

The company's net profit for the January-March period jumped nearly twofold on year to Rs 469.60 lakh, up from Rs 237.54 lakh in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The jump in net profit was on account of improved operational margins due to falling raw material costs.

The sharp rise in the bottomline was also accompanied by robust revenue that increased 4.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 157.84 crore in Q4 as against Rs 15,140.21 in the year-ago period.

