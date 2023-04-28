 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mana Projects plans to develop 10 msf with potential revenue of Rs 2,500 cr in Bengaluru

Souptik Datta
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

The company has already acquired 35 acres of land in FY23 for Rs 75 crore in the city. The five projects will include 2BHK compact smart homes, starting from Rs 75 lakh and 3/4BHK luxury inventories starting from Rs 2.75 crore. It will also include mid-range 3BHKs, priced at Rs 1.4 crore.

Kishore Reddy, managing director of Mana Projects.

Mana Projects plans to develop about 10 million square feet (msf) in Bengaluru, with a revenue potential of Rs 2,500 crore within two years.

The company has already acquired 35 acres of land in FY23 at an investment of Rs 75 crore in Bengaluru and plans to invest Rs 175 crore for further development.

"Our plan to further acquire 25 acres of land is ongoing and we plan to launch about 5 msf within six months," Kishore Reddy, managing director of Mana Projects, told Moneycontrol.

Focusing majorly on the residential segment, the company plans five projects in Bengaluru within the next few months. Four of them will be launched in the eastern parts of the city, like Sarjapura, Whitefield and Electronic City, and the other one in north Bengaluru.