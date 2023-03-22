 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Major banks warn customers against engaging with fake social media handles

Jinit Parmar
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

The official Twitter handles of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have alerted customers to not share personal details with fake social media handles purporting to represent them.

Major banks have alerted customers to not engage with fake social media handles purporting to represent them. The official handles of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank warned customers to not share their personal details with the fake handles.

The development comes in the backdrop of rising online frauds involving bank customers.

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, warned customers against sharing personal details such as phone numbers and bank account details.

“Certain unscrupulous individuals are posing as HDFC Bank officials and responding to customer queries in an attempt to gain access to personal or financial information,” the bank tweeted on March 14.

Other than this, the lender, in response to a customer tweet, pointed out that the handle he had been communicating with earlier was a fake handle.
ICICI Bank issued a warning to fake bank handles to desist from misusing its identity. The lender, in response to a customer complaint, directed a warning to a fake handle, stating: “Hi, we are here to assist customers through a verified profile for the safety of customers. We strongly advise you to not ask for any contact details from our customers or re-direct them on any customer care number and remove your posts. Please do not engage with our customers using our logo in an unauthorized manner.”