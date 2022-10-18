Lulu Group to invest Rs 3,000 crore to set up India's biggest mall in Ahmedabad

Lulu Group International, the UAE-based retail conglomerate and a major investor in various ongoing and upcoming projects across India, has announced its plans to construct India’s biggest shopping mall in Ahmedabad with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

Construction is expected to begin early next year, the company said.

Discussions to acquire the land to construct this project are in the final stages and the foundation stone of this mega shopping mall will be laid early next year. The mall will have over 300 national and international brands, a 3000-people capacity food court with multi-cuisine restaurants, 15-screen multiplex cinemas with Imax, India’s biggest children's amusement centre and many other attractions, the company said.

This mega investment by Lulu Group International comes in the wake of an MoU signed by Lulu Group and the Government of Gujarat during the recently held UAE road show by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Dubai. During the meeting, Lulu had presented its detailed project and investment plans for the state.

“This will be India’s biggest shopping mall with the biggest Lulu Hypermarket as its anchor store. With all its modern facilities and attractions, we are sure this shopping mall with hundreds of brands will not only bring national and international tourists to Ahmedabad but also support the local entrepreneurs and the agricultural sector in a great way,” said Ananth Ram, the Group’s Director of Indian Operations.

“Our aim is to make Ahmedabad one of the most prolific shopping destinations in India and there is no doubt that this shopping mall will be a milestone destination for everyone in India and abroad,” said V Nandakumar, the Group’s Director of Marketing and Communications.

“Gujarat has developed a lot under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modiji, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and our current Hon’ble Prime Minister and also under the wise leadership of current Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel. Today Gujarat is looked upon as a destination for its state-of-the-art facilities and its ease-of-doing business. I learnt the basics of business in Ahmedabad where my family members were doing business so Gujarat is very close to my heart,” said Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group International.

Lulu Group currently has 240 hypermarkets and shopping malls in 10 countries. In India, the group has five mega malls in Kerala, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.