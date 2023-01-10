 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Loan fraud case: Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar released from jail

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

Chanda Kochhar walked out of the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai, while her husband was released from the Arthur Road jail, the official said.

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were released from jail on Tuesday morning, a day after the Bombay High Court granted them interim bail in a loan fraud case, a police official said.

The CBI arrested Kochhars on December 23, 2022 in connection with the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case.

The couple had filed petitions in the Bombay High Court challenging their arrest, terming it as illegal and arbitrary.

The HC on Monday granted them interim bail and came down heavily on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for making the arrest in a "casual and mechanical" manner and without application of mind.