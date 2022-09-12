LML hitches comeback ride on EVs, revs up Harley’s Manesar plant: Report

Popular two-wheeler brand LML is looking to make a comeback in the Indian market with the launch of a hyper bike, an e-scooter, and an ebike, the Times of India has said.

The new vehicles will be made at Harley-Davidson’s factory in Haryana’s Manesar, which is now owned by Saera Electric Auto that also makes Mayuri e-rickshaws, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Harley-Davidson's Manesar unit was shut after the American bikemaker in 2020 announced its decision to discontinue operations in India. The old Harley unit will now come to life for LML, which is now owned by SG Corporate Mobility.

“In the initial run, we are looking at three products. These would be a hyper bike with a pedal assist, an e-scooter, and an ebike. Our products will start to hit the market by the first quarter of 2023, and will be targeted not only at India but also across European and other global markets,” TOI report quoted the SG Corporate Mobility CEO Yogesh Bhatia, who also manages the LML Electric brand, as saying.

Moneycontrol has reported that the Kanpur-based LML Electric was talking to investors to give shape to its ambition of developing, manufacturing and distributing electric scooters.

A recent report in Financial Express suggested that LML may unveil the concepts of three of its electric two-wheelers on September 29, 2022.

"The company is focusing on cutting-edge technology, sustainability and unique innovation. The unveiling would provide an informative sneak peek into the details of the company’s upcoming EV models, including their new look, features, design, technology, functionality, and other aesthetics," it added.

Originally Lohia Machines Ltd (LML), the company in 1984 collaborated with Italy’s Piaggio and a scooter project was set up to sell LML Vespa in India.

The relationship with Piaggio was redefined to that of a partner in 1990, with both sides having equal equity participation of 23.6 percent each.

The LML Select was launched in 1993, with new age technology and aesthetics, and became an instant success. LML's joint venture with Piaggio ended in 1999.

After several failed revival plans, the company went into insolvency and shut down in 2018. SG Corporate Mobility purchased the brand and LML is about to re-enter India’s expanding EV market.