LIC total premium rises 17% to Rs 2.32 lakh crore in FY23

Apr 24, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

In terms of premium collected, it continues to hold a market share of 62.58 per cent as on March 2023, LIC said in a statement.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday said its total premium rose 17 per cent to Rs 2.32 lakh crore during FY2022-23.

The same stood at Rs 1.99 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

According to the Life Insurance Council data, private insurers have also collected a considerable amount of premium in March due to last-minute customer rush to benefit ahead of the April 1 withdrawal of tax exemptions for non-linked policies.