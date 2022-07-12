LIC Housing Q1 Net Profit seen up 537.3% YoY to Rs. 977.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects LIC Housing to report net profit at Rs. 977.8 crore up 537.3% year-on-year (down 12.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 30.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,660.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 51.2% Y-o-Y (up 3.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,547.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

