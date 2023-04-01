 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

LIC, GIC, New India Assurance remain Domestic Systemically Important Insurers: Irdai

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 12:15 AM IST

Domestic Systemically Important Insurers (D-SIIs) refer to insurers of such size, market importance, and domestic and global interconnectedness, whose distress or failure would cause a significant dislocation in the domestic financial system.

the continued functioning of D-SIIs is critical for the uninterrupted availability of insurance services to the national economy.

Regulator Irdai on Friday said Life Insurance Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation of India, and New India Assurance Co continue to remain as Domestic Systemically Important Insurers (D-SIIs) and perceived as "too big or too important to fail".

Domestic Systemically Important Insurers (D-SIIs) refer to insurers of such size, market importance, and domestic and global interconnectedness, whose distress or failure would cause a significant dislocation in the domestic financial system.

Therefore, the continued functioning of D-SIIs is critical for the uninterrupted availability of insurance services to the national economy.

"LIC, GIC Re., and New India continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Insurers (D-SIIs), as in the 2021-22 list of D-SIIs," the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said while releasing the list of D-SIIs for the year 2022-23.