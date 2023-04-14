 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infosys leveraging generative AI capabilities for clients, within company, says CEO Salil Parekh

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Infosys has trained open-source generative AI platforms on its internal software development libraries as well, Salil Parekh has said

Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh

Infosys is leveraging generative AI capabilities for clients and within the company, Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said as India's second-largest IT services company announced its results on April 12.

“We have active projects with clients working with generative AI platforms to address specific areas within their business. We have trained open-source generative AI platforms on our internal software development libraries. We anticipate generative AI to provide more opportunities for work with our clients, and to enable us to improve our productivity,” Parekh said.

Generative AI is fast emerging as the new tech battleground as companies go head-to-head to bag a bigger share of the pie. The immense popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT has thrust the new technology into the spotlight.

Going big on generative AI