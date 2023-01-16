 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Air India to order around 500 jets, says lessor

Reuters
Jan 16, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST

Industry sources say finalising the proposed deal depends on ongoing negotiations with engine makers.

Air India

Air India is set to order around 500 planes as an airline industry recovery takes hold following the pandemic, one of the world's leading aircraft lessors said on Monday.

"As a result of this recovery, there is now more momentum for large orders from airlines who have sort of sat back and watched the movie, and now they're seeing there's going to be a positive trend," Steven Udvar-Hazy, executive chairman of AirLease Corp, told the Airline Economics conference.

"We have this 500-aircraft order coming out of India, which is going to be about 400 narrow-body aircraft, probably a mix of (Airbus) A320neos, A321neos and (Boeing) 737 MAXs, and 100 wide-bodies which will include (Boeing) 787s, 777X, potentially some 777 freighters and (Airbus) A350s."

The comments are the first public indication of the scale of the planned order after Reuters reported in December that Air India was close to ordering as many as 500 jets as it carves out a renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate.

Also Read: MC Exclusive: Air India seating plan reveals a potential twist in pee-gate

Industry sources say finalising the proposed deal depends on ongoing negotiations with engine makers.