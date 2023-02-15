 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Leasing of retail real estate space up 21% last year to 4.7 million square feet in top 8 cities: CBRE

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST

The absorption of retail space in 2021 stood at 3.9 million square feet.

The leasing of retail real estate space in quality shopping malls and prominent high-streets rose 21 per cent last year across eight major cities at 4.7 million square feet as retailers looked to expand stores, according to property consultant CBRE.

"The Indian retail sector is recovering, and we anticipate that it will continue to gain momentum through 2023...Even amid difficult global economic conditions, international brands are expanding not only in tier-I cities but also penetrating in tier-II & III cities as they see India as a potential market," Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa at CBRE, said.

As per CBRE data, the leasing of retail space in Ahmedabad rose to 0.10 million square feet last year from 0.03 million square feet in 2021.