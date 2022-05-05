HomeNewsBusiness

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 – Asset quality back to pre-COVID level; growth accelerating

Madhuchanda Dey   •

The current weakness in the markets provides an opportunity to add the stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank in the long-term portfolio

Kotak Mahindra Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak Bank, CMP: Rs 1775, Market Cap: Rs 3,52,396 crore) ended the last financial year on a strong note with a clear focus on growth, armed with more than adequate capital and competitive cost of funds. The asset quality remains pristine and the bank continues to execute a complete financial services conglomerate strategy with formidable subsidiaries across businesses. The bank is also gearing up for a top management transition (elevated Shanti Ekambaram as a whole-time Director)...

