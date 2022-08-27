 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Khadi was ignored after Independence; can become inspiration for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Narendra Modi

Aug 27, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST

He was speaking during a `Khadi Utsav' at the Sabarmati riverfront.

Khadi was ignored after Independence but now it can become a source of inspiration for `Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday. He was speaking during a `Khadi Utsav' at the Sabarmati riverfront.

Khadi (homespun) was ignored after Independence due to which weavers in the country suffered, he said. As a thread of khadi became inspiration for freedom struggle, it can also become source of inspiration for developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

As many as 7,500 women khadi artisans created a record on this occasion by spinning charkha (spinning wheel) at the same time and place, Modi noted in his speech. Khadi Utsav (Khadi festival) is being organised as part of the Center's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

