Key events next week: India WPI, UK CPI, China Q4 GDP, BoJ rate decision, India Q3 and US Q4 results

Curated by : Ravi Hari
Jan 15, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

Here are the key economic events in India and from around the world to get you started for next week.

Important macroeconomic data releases from India and around the world in the upcoming week. (Representative Image)

In the next week, economic data will roll out from India (WPI and Trade data), the UK (CPI, Retail Sales, and Unemployment reports), China (Q4 GDP and Industrial Production), Japan (CPI, Industrial Production, Trade data), and US (PPI and Weekly Jobless claims).

In addition, there is a monetary policy meeting of Japan’s central bank - the Bank of Japan. The ECB minutes of the December meeting will also come in the upcoming week. Also, President Christine Lagarde will speak.

Earnings season will continue in India, the US, and the UK. In India, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life Insurance, and SBI Life Insurance are among the major companies that will report third-quarter results.

In the United States, major companies such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Netflix will release their fourth-quarter results. Earnings reports will also be released from the United Kingdom, with companies such as WH Smith, Ocado, Burberry, and Deliveroo set to release their quarterly reports.

Ahead of the December data releases, take a look at how the previous month's macroeconomic data (November) for major economies such as India, the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and Japan looked:

Here's the schedule of the key economic data releases for the week beginning January 16: