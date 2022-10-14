 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KEC International Q2 PAT may dip 63.8% YoY to Rs. 44.8 cr: Yes Securities

Oct 14, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 12.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,130.3 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects KEC International to report net profit at Rs. 44.8 crore down 63.8% year-on-year (up 44.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 109 percent Y-o-Y (up 88 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 186.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 14, 2022 10:45 am
