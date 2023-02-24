 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka sends second notice to developer for non-compliance with environmental regulations

Souptik Datta
Feb 24, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

A Prestige Group project has not installed promised solar energy facilities and failed to hand over management services to the RWA, the notice said. The project is also discharging sewage into a nearby water body, it alleged.

Prestige Tranquility (Source: Homebuyer)

Karnataka’s State Level Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SLEIAA) has issued a second show cause notice to a real estate project in Bengaluru for not installing solar energy facilities, discharging sewage into an adjacent and failing to hand over management services to the Resident Welfare Association.

“For the project Prestige Tranquility, the developer Prestige Estates Pvt Ltd was required to provide clarification within 20 days of the first notice sent on August 26, 2022. Failing to furnish clarifications and explanations, this is a second opportunity for the developer to provide clarifications within seven days from the receipt of the notice,” said the notice dated February 13.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) sent two notices to the Member-Secretary of SLEIAA in August 2021 and February 2023, asking the department to take action over several violations found during site visits to the project.

