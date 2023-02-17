 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Budget: Major infra push, flood mitigation measures for Bengaluru

Souptik Datta
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

Experts feel this will go a distance in resolving the silicon city’s infra woes, as also help create new real-estate micro markets.

Karnataka state budget session

While presenting the 2023-24 state budget, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai allocated Rs 9,698 crore for Bengaluru’s development, with a major push for infrastructure, startup parks, and flood mitigation measures.

"Bengaluru is recognised as the technology hub of the world. Our government has given priority to improving the quality of life of people in this fast-growing city by ensuring seamless mobility, developing roads, laying storm water drains to prevent floods, and developing a scientific and efficient waste management system," said Bommai.

Flood mitigation