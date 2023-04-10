 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

JSW One Platforms raises Rs 205 crore from Mitsui at Rs 2,750 crore valuation

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

The Series A funding, which is also the maiden capital raise from an institutional investor by JSW One Platforms, has been done at a valuation of Rs 2,750 crore, as per an official statement.

JSW One Platforms raises Rs 205 crore from Mitsui at Rs 2,750 crore valuation

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group's business-to-business e-Commerce arm on Monday announced a Rs 205 crore fund raise from Japan's Mitsui & Co.

The Series A funding, which is also the maiden capital raise from an institutional investor by JSW One Platforms, has been done at a valuation of Rs 2,750 crore, as per an official statement.

The USD 22 billion conglomerate had launched the business in July 2021, aiming to leverage on its expertise in manufacturing and building materials, tech-enabled logistics and credit, to be a platform of choice for MSMEs and Enterprises in India.

It plans to plough-in the funds to strengthen its market presence and further enhance tech capabilities, the statement said, adding that it is expanding operations in newer geographies like NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.