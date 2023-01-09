 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Joshimath: Stop hydropower projects in Himalayan region, re-evaluate impact: Expert

Rachita Prasad
Jan 09, 2023 / 09:16 PM IST

The return on investment in these hydropower projects is negligible if you consider the ecological costs that have to be paid. These ecological costs are not accounted for, said Dr Anjal Prakash, Research Director and Adjunct Associate Professor of ISB.

Joshimath was built on an ancient landslide site, and has always had low bearing capacity. (Photo: Vaibhav via Wikimedia Commons)

Joshimath in Uttarakhand, a town of strategic importance to the Indian Army and a religious centre, is on the verge of sinking completely as years of construction work in this densely populated area has begun to take a toll. Dr Anjal Prakash, Research Director and Adjunct Associate Professor, the Indian School of Business (ISB), who was also the coordinating lead author of a special report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on oceans and Cryosphere that investigated the impact of climate change on glaciers, spoke to Moneycontrol on what can be done to stop things from getting worse.

He said that there is a need to re-evaluate complex infrastructure projects in the vulnerable Himalayan region, especially in view of climate change. Edited excerpts of the interaction:

The Himalayan region has recurring floods and landslides and it is also witnessing a lot of infrastructure development. The sinking of Joshimath is being linked to NTPC Ltd’s hydropower project construction work in the area. Could this have been averted with better planning? 

Planning in the Himalayan region, which is a very fragile ecosystem and a bioregional space, needs to have a much broader vision of not just Joshimath, but the entire Uttrakhand. Geological and seismic information should be compiled and studied. The Himalayan mountains are among the densely populated mountains of the world. So, it needs roads and infrastructure like schools and hospitals. These are relatively benign projects and require minimum construction. But hydropower projects like that of NTPC and others involve tunnelling through the mountains.

NTPC has built a 13-kilometer-long tunnel across the mountain that entailed blasting and impacting the area. These are very fragile mountain systems that recently formed; parts of the mountain can turn into soil. While tunnelling, they have punctured a very huge water body and this is not the first time it has happened. We need very sensitive equipment to map the water resources, without which it is difficult to make out where the water source is. They have hit a huge water source and water is gushing out and that’s why the entire city is sinking.

Joshimath is a town built on the debris of glaciers. There have been many studies in the past and we have information that should lead to wisdom for us to do minimal infrastructure development with minimal disturbance to the immediate ecology and environment. That has not happened. The Chamoli flash flood disaster that took place two years ago was a wake-up call that we can't build complex infrastructure in this area, but still we continue doing it.