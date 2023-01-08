 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joshimath crisis: Why the 1976 Mishra Committee Report on Joshimath is prophetic

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 08, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

Everything we’ve scrambled to implement today we were urged to do then: strictly control construction, don’t blast the hillsides, improve drainage, prevent the erosion of river banks, etc.

Joshimath was built on an ancient landslide site, and has always had low bearing capacity. (Photo: Vaibhav via Wikimedia Commons)

Almost 50 years ago, the government had appointed MC Mishra, the then collector of Garhwal, to look into why Joshimath was sinking.  The report submitted by the 18-member committee could not have been more prophetic. It clearly explained that Joshimath was situated on an old landslide zone and could sink if development continued unabated, and recommended that construction be prohibited in Joshimath.

Below are some of its salient observations:

Joshimath lies on an ancient landslide, resting on a deposit of sand and stone, not  rock. The rivers Alaknanda and Dhauli Ganga play their part in triggering landslides, by eroding the river banks and mountain edges. It's believed that increased construction activity and growing population have contributed to frequent landslides in the area, the 1976 Mishra Committee Report had pointed out.

“Joshimath is a deposit of sand and stone — it is not the main rock — hence it was not suitable for a township. Vibrations produced by blasting, heavy traffic, etc., will lead to a disequilibrium in natural factors…” the report has stated.

Lack of proper drainage facilities also leads to landslides. The existence of soak pits, which allow water to slowly soak into the ground, is responsible for the creation of cavities between the soil and the boulders. This leads to water seepage and soil erosion, the report had said.

The most important preventive measure it suggested was the imposition of restrictions on heavy construction. Construction should only be allowed after examining the load-bearing capacity of the soil and the stability of the site, and restrictions should also be imposed on the excavation of slopes.