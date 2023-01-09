Jio 5G launched in 10 more cities

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on January 9 launched its 5G services in 10 more cities - Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Tirupati, Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Kozhikode, Thrissur (Kerala), Nagpur, and Ahmednagar (Maharashtra).

With this launch, the telecom major's 5G services are available in 82 cities in the country.

The telecom firm claimed it is the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in the majority of these cities.

According to the company's announcement through a press release, Jio users in these cities will be invited to take advantage of the Jio Welcome Offer, which includes unlimited data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps+ at no extra cost.

Commenting on the launch, a Jio spokesperson said, “We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across four states. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023. These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country."

"With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs. We are grateful to the State Governments of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region,” the spokesperson added.

Jio plans to launch 5G services across cities and towns in India by the end of December 2023. The company, in its press release, added that Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India: 1. Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network 2. The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands 3. Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News

