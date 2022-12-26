 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Airways' senior management, pilots, cabin crew exit amid relaunch uncertainty: Sources

Dec 26, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST

Jet Airways' vice president of in-flight services, Mark Turner, has been sent on leave without pay, the persons who are privy to the development told CNBC TV-18.

Amid uncertainty prevailing over the relaunch of grounded carrier Jet Airways, several of its senior management executives, pilots and cabin crew have departed, sources told CNBC TV-18 on December 26.

Among the senior executives, the heads of engineers and human resources departments have left the airline, the report claimed.

The airline's chief executive officer, Sanjiv Kapoor, and chief financial officer Vipula Gunatilleka continue to "remain on reduced pay", the report added.

Among pilots and cabin crew, many among those who were on standby have quit Jet Airways to join other airlines, the sources noted.