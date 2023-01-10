 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Airways promoter defends Sanjiv Kapoor’s appointment as CEO-designate

Jan 10, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST

Promoter group tells Ashish Chhawchharia that Kapoor received security clearance from the civil aviation ministry and no further approval is needed.

Jet Airways promoter Jalan-Kalrock consortium (JKC) shot off a letter to monitoring committee head Ashish Chhawchharia on January 10, defending the appointment of Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO-designate of the airline.

The letter was in response to Chhawchharia sending a notice to Kapoor, objecting to his designation as CEO of Jet Airways and asking him to not make any statements on behalf of the carrier, which is yet to be handed over to JKC, the successful bidder.

The consortium asked Chhawchharia to share a copy of the minutes of the meeting of the monitoring committee in which the matter was discussed and a resolution taken to issue a letter to Kapoor on December 28, asking him to refrain from using the title of CEO.

“Sanjiv Kapoor, who received necessary security clearance from the Honourable Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt of India, in August 2022 is the CEO-Designate for Jet Airways and thus requires no further approval from any statutory authority,” JKC said in the letter.

Kapoor, the former chief operations officer of SpiceJet and Vistara, was appointed by JKC in March 2022.