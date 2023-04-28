 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor resigns

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

Commenting on his resignation, Kapoor said, "I look forward to seeing Jet Airways back in the skies again soon!" In the meantime, the Executive Committee of JKC will oversee CEO-designate responsibilities until a suitable replacement is in place.

Kapoor joined Jet Airways on April 4, 2022, after a stint at the Oberoi Group as President. He had also worked at Vistara and SpiceJet in the past.

Later, the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) confirmed that Kapoor is departing the company effective Monday, May 1, on the conclusion of his notice period. In the meantime, the executive committee of the consortium will oversee the responsibilities "until a suitable replacement is in place."

Kapoor’s resignation comes amid unresolved issues between lenders and Jalan-Kalrock consortium as the airline struggles to restart operations. However, JKC, in a statement added that remains "fully committed to the revival of Jet Airways."

Currently, the ownership transfer of the airline under the insolvency resolution plan is facing hurdles over differences between the winning bidder and lenders.