January aviation data: Domestic passenger traffic nearly doubles on year on a low base

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

January Aviation Data released by DGCA shows air traffic still remains below pre-COVID levels. In January 2020, domestic airlines flew 127.83 lakh passengers against 125.42 lakh this January.

India's domestic air traffic in January nearly doubled, when compared to the same month last year. The number climbed to 125.42 lakh passengers carried, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on February 20 shows.

However, domestic air traffic fell 1.5 percent in January when compared with December 2022's reading which stood at 127.35 lakh passengers.

The air traffic still remained lower than pre-COVID levels. In January 2020, domestic airlines flew 127.83 lakh passengers.

The aviation pie

