ITC to acquire Yoga Bar; to strengthen presence in healthy foods space

Jan 17, 2023 / 10:29 PM IST

Diversified conglomerate ITC on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Sproutlife Foods Pvt Ltd (SFPL), which owns Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brand Yoga Bar.

ITC has signed a binding term sheet to acquire 100 per cent shares of SFPL over a period of three to four years, said a statement.

It will initially acquire a 47.5 per cent stake in SFPL in tranches, by March 31, 2025 and the balance stake will be acquired, basis pre-defined valuation criteria, subject to other conditions agreed to in the binding documents, it added.

An "initial investment of Rs 175 crore will be made through primary subscription and secondary purchases for the acquisition of 39.4 per cent of the paid-up share capital, which is expected to be completed by February 15 2023," said ITC in a regulatory filing.

Further, a cash infusion of Rs 80 crore will be made through primary subscription, in one or more tranches, by March 31, 2025, it added.

The purchase of the balance 52.5 per cent shares taking the shareholding to 100 per cent would be determined based on pre-agreed valuation criteria and subject to fulfilment of various terms and conditions, it added.