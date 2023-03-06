 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT sector job openings drop 33 percent year-on-year in February

Haripriya Suresh
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

However, growth in hiring has been projected in the first quarter of FY2024 due to a spike in demand.

The IT services sector put out 33 percent fewer job openings in February 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to the active jobs report of Xpheno. This comes at a time when the sector has seen its net headcount addition slow down significantly in each quarter this fiscal year. Headcount adds are an indicator of demand. Amid a challenging macroeconomic climate, clients are focussed on cost optimisation and are curtailing their IT spends.

According to the report, the active jobs demand in the sector — at 75,000 available jobs — saw an uptick of 15 percent month-on-month (MoM), primarily because of the low base in January 2023 when 65,000 jobs were available.

The internet-enabled services and start-up segments had 17,000 job openings at the end of February, as against 15,000 in January 2023.

According to the report, the IT sector’s share of available jobs has continued to trend downward. The share of the sector, which used to be the dominant recruiter, has gone from 80 percent of available jobs in 2021 to below 50 percent in the last five months, and the share of non-tech sectors have continued to rise.