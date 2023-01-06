 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT Q3FY23 earnings kick off on Jan 9: What to watch out for

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 06, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

The earnings season kicks off with TCS on January 9, followed by Infosys and HCLTech on January 12 and Wipro on January 13.

IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech are set to announce their Q3FY2023 results next week. Analysts expect growth to be impacted by seasonal factors as well as macro indicators.

The third quarter is a seasonally weak quarter for IT companies due to fewer working days as well as furloughs. This time, it’ll be further impacted by the deteriorating macro.

1. Revenue growth

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said they expect muted revenue growth of 0-3 percent, and revenue growth will moderate to high single-digits to low teens on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The moderation, they said, will be due to the slowdown in segments like mortgages, hi-tech, and retail and telecom. It said that furloughs have been higher than usual, particularly in the hi-tech segment, after escaping their impact over the last two years.

Emkay Global, in a note, said that revenue growth is expected to moderate “on account of furloughs, lower number of working days, deferred spending by a few clients, and increased cautiousness among clients amid macro uncertainties and high inflationary environment.”