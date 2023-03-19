 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT majors see change of guard, senior level transitions amid macro uncertainties

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

Infosys has seen two president-level exits in a matter of months, with Ravi Kumar and Mohit Joshi leaving the company to join top tier IT firms Cognizant and Tech Mahindra, respectively.

Amid an uncertain global macro environment, top IT firms are also dealing with change of guard and senior level transitions involving some of the most high-profile faces in their companies. While attrition at lower level has made headlines in the past, this time around it is the senior leadership churn in companies such as TCS and Infosys that is in the spotlight.

Last week, Tech Mahindra announced the appointment of Joshi as MD and CEO-designate, who will take over the charge from CP Gurnani after his retirement on December 19 this year.

On Thursday, the country's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in a sudden announcement said Rajesh Gopinathan, its CEO for more than six years with over four years left to his second five-year term, has decided to move on from September 15.