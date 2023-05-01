 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT and ChatGPT: Generative AI gains ground among India's top IT firms

Debangana Ghosh
May 01, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

While there is demand for generative AI-based solutions, companies are also worried about its implications. This has already led some firms to regulate its use, or ban the technology entirely

AI-ChatGPT impacting IT

Although the IT industry disappointed the market with weak earnings and an uncertain outlook, it has one sunny side up.

All IT firms are betting big on generative artificial intelligence (AI) with the biggies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra actively sharing their plans and outlook on the big AI opportunity.

In simple terms, AI is the ability of machines to perform certain tasks like translating languages, analysing data such as text, audio, video, code, etc, somewhat like human beings but at a larger scale.

Generative AI, specifically, refers to producing new content, code, synthetic data, etc, either automatically (based on a programme, for example) or based on a prompt (text or image) given by the user. It uses algorithms like large language models (LLMs) which can train AIs in human languages, recognise and summarise information from billions of pages to create text or image outcomes.