 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Is chemical engineering talent gaining traction? An analysis

Abhishek Sahu
Nov 24, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

Demand for chemical engineers may be poised for a growth spurt as the government’s Made in India initiative and positioning as an alternative to China take hold.

The 80 percent growth in chemical engineering talent over the past decade shows the continued rise in demand for this specialist talent, Kamal Karanth, cofounder of Xpheno, told Moneycontrol. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

With the government’s ‘Make In India’ initiative, demand for chemical engineers is set to increase across the nation, experts said.

Chemical engineers account for a small fraction of the country’s engineers. Over 930,000 students enrolled for computer science in the academic year 2020 and the second most sought-after discipline was mechanical engineering with more than 680,000 students enrolled, according to the education ministry.

Though fewer in number, chemical engineers have been graduating at a steady pace. But how has demand for them fared over the past five years? Moneycontrol examines the trends of chemical engineering talent in India.
Supply side

The number of chemical engineers who graduated in India from 2012 to 2020 was 88,600, according to talent specialist Xpheno. Though the ministry has not yet published the official data for 2021 and 2022, enrolment figures for the corresponding intake years 2018 and 2019 show sustained growth. The output figures are estimated to be in the 12,000 range for both years.

While the mechanical, civil, electrical and electronic engineering streams have recorded rising and falling trends, the growth curve for chemical engineering has been steady.