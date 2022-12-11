 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Uniparts India debuts tomorrow; GMP indicates 10% listing gains

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 11, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

Uniparts India | The grey market premium has been hovering around 10% over the final issue price of Rs 577 despite strong subscription, with analysts blaming market consolidation and OFS for lower-than-expected premium

Engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India is on December 12 expected to list at a premium of around 10 percent over the issue price.

Though the IPO, which was a complete offer of sale, was subscribed 25.32 times, has reasonable valuations and the company’s financial position is healthy, the listing premium is lower than expected, say analysts.

In the grey market, the premium has been hovering around 10 percent over the final issue price of Rs 577, which analysts blamed on market consolidation and the IPO being an offer for sale.

"Looking at the healthy response from all categories of investors, we expect a decent listing performance backed by a consolidating market mood," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP Research, Mehta Equities, said.

Muted grey demand is justified as the issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), he added.

Considering its market leadership in 3PL (3-point linkage systems) and PMP (precision machined parts) products followed by unique global business model and reasonable valuations, Tapse expects the share to list at around Rs 625-635, which translates to more than 8-10 percent premium over the upper end of the IPO.