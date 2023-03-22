Udayshivakumar Infra IPO sees 4.37 times buying on bidding Day 3

The public issue of Udayshivakumar Infra continues to get good response from all kinds of investors on March 22, the third day of bidding. The infrastructure push and low issue size may be the key reasons behind the subscription numbers.

The offer has garnered bids for 8.73 crore equity shares against an IPO size of two crore shares subscribing 4.37 times, as per the subscription data available on exchanges.

High networth individuals have taken a lead among investors, in response to the issue, buying 6.71 times the allotted quota, while retail investors have bid 3.73 times the portion set aside for them. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.20 times.

The offer was subscribed 2.2 times on second day of bidding and 58 percent on first day.

Sunil Shankar Matkar