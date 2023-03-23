Udayshivakumar Infra IPO final day | Issue subscribed 19 times, retail portion booked 10 times

Udayshivakumar Infra's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 19 times by the afternoon of March 23, the fourth and the final day of bidding.

Investors had bought more than 37.83 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2 crore, data available on exchanges showed.

The portion set aside for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors) had been booked 40 times, while that of retail investors had been bid for 10 times.

Qualified institutional buyers, who only have 10 percent of the offer reserved for them, have bought 9 times the allotted quota.

Sunil Shankar Matkar