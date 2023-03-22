English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Udayshivakumar Infra IPO sees 4.12 times buying on bidding Day 3

    The Rs 66-crore maiden public issue comprises only a fresh issue component, which may be other reason for getting good response.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    March 22, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The public issue of Udayshivakumar Infra continues to get good response from all kinds of investors on March 22, the third day of bidding. The infrastructure push and low issue size may be the key reasons behind the subscription numbers.

    The offer has garnered bids for 8.24 crore equity shares against an IPO size of two crore shares subscribing 4.12 times, as per the subscription data available on exchanges.

    High networth individuals have taken a lead among investors, in response to the issue, buying 6.37 times the allotted quota, while retail investors have bid 3.49 times the portion set aside for them. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.20 times.

    The offer was subscribed 2.2 times on second day of bidding and 58 percent on first day.

    The Rs 66-crore maiden public issue comprises only a fresh issue component, which may be other reason for getting good response.

    Related stories

    The price band for the offer, which closes on March 23, has been fixed at Rs 33-35 per share. The issue was opened on March 20.

    Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

    The Karnataka-based road construction company will utilise the issue proceeds for incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - News #Udayshivakumar Infra
    first published: Mar 22, 2023 01:24 pm