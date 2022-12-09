 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Three IPOs worth over Rs 1,800 crore to keep Dalal Street on the boil next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 09, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

Sula Vineyards and Abans Holdings will launch their initial public offering on December 12 with a projected mop-up of Rs 960 crore and Rs 345 crore. Landmark Cars will float its IPO the next day with an aim to raise Rs 552 crore

The primary market is set to simmer next week with three public issues worth more than Rs 1,800 crore ready to be rolled out, setting off the start of IPOs for December after 10 floats last month.

India's largest wine maker and seller Sula Vineyards will launch its initial public offering on December 12 with a price band of Rs 340-357 per share.

The company plans to mop up more than Rs 960 crore by issuing more than 2.69 crore shares through the listing. It is entirely an offer-for-sale by promoter Rajeev Samant, and investors Cofintra SA, Verlinvest SA, Verlinvest France SA, Saama Capital III Ltd, SWIP Holdings, and Haystack Investments.

Investors Cofintra SA, Verlinvest SA, and Verlinvest France SA will exit the company by selling their entire shareholding. The offer will close on December 14.

The second IPO to hit the Dalal Street will be Abans Holdings, a part of Abans Group, will also open for subscription on December 12 and close on December 15.

Incorporated in 2009, the financial services company aims to raise Rs 345.60 crore through the issue of 1.28 crore shares. The IPO comprises fresh issue of Rs 102.6 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 243 crore by promoter Abhishek Bansal.