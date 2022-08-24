Subscribe to DreamFolks Services: Hem Securities

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aug 24, 2022

Hem Securities has come out with its report on DreamFolks Services. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 23, 2022.

Hem Securities IPO report on DreamFolks Services

The main business model of DreamFolks is to act as a service provider between the lounge operators on one side, and banks, card networks, airlines and corporates on the other end. DreamFolks acts as vital link for banks for their credit & debit card sales and customer engagement programs, and airlines to manage customer loyalty and retention. DreamFolks is a dominant player that has 100% lounge coverage in India with significant exclusivity for India issued credit and debit card programs in key locations.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence. looking after all above ,we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

