Sebi returns draft papers of BVG India, Fincare Small Finance Bank

Mar 06, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

Integrated services company BVG India Ltd had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in September 2021 to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

Markets regulator Sebi has returned the preliminary IPO papers of two companies -- BVG India and Fincare Small Finance Bank India.

The firm's proposed IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 71,96,214 shares by promoters and private equity investor 3i Group.

In another update on Sebi's website, the markets watchdog has returned the draft papers of Fincare Small Finance Bank.