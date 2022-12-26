 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sah Polymers sets IPO price band at Rs 61-65

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

The issue will open for subscription from December 30- January 4. Investors can bid for a minimum of 230 shares and in multiples thereafter.

Packaging solutions provider Sah Polymers has set a price band for its initial public offering at Rs 61-65 a share. The issue will open for subscription from December 30- January 4.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 230 shares and in multiples thereafter.

The company has reserved 75 percent of the public issue size for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors), and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

After a slew of IPOs with only offer for sale (OFS) component, Sah Polymers' offering will be a complete fresh issue of 1.02 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the issue size amounts to ~Rs 66 crore.

As per the RHP, the funds will be utilised for repayment of borrowings, general corporate purposes and setting up additional manufacturing facility for new variant of flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) with capacity of 3,960 million tonnes per annum.