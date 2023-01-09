 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sah Polymers IPO share allotment expected today. Here's how to check your status

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 09, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Sah Polymers will make its grand debut on the BSE and NSE on January 12. This would be the second listing since the beginning of New Year 2023, after Radiant Cash Management Services which had started the year on a strong note despite tepid IPO subscription and market correction.

IPO Allotment

Customised bulk packaging solutions provider Sah Polymers is expected to finalise its IPO share allotment on January 9, which is eagerly awaited by participants, especially after healthy closing to the public issue.

Investors have two available online options to check their application status by following three easy steps.

The BSE website

a) Select issue type 'equity' and issue name 'Sah Polymers Limited'

b) Enter either 'application number' or 'PAN number'

c) Check box (I'm not a robot) and click on 'search' button.