Rashi Peripherals files papers for Rs 750 crore IPO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

Rashi Peripherals may also consider raising Rs 150 crore through private placement. If the company raises funds in a pre-IPO placement, the issue size will be reduced accordingly

Rashi Peripherals, an information and communications technology products distributor, has filed the draft red herring prospectus with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 750 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue will be entirely a fresh issuance of shares and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The company will use the proceeds to repay debt (Rs 400 crore), meet working capital requirements (Rs 200 crore) for general corporate purposes.

Rashi Peripherals may also consider raising Rs 150 crore through private placement of equity shares. If the company raises funds in a pre-IPO placement, the fresh issue size will be reduced accordingly, it said.

The company has little more than Rs 1,000 crore of debt as of September 2022.

