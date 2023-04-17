Mankind Pharma IPO to open on April 25; closes on April 27

Mankind Pharma, India’s fourth largest pharmaceutical company in terms of domestic sales and second largest in terms of sales volume for the financial year 2022, will open for subscription on April 25 and close on April 27. The anchor bidding will start on April 24.

Credit of equity shares will be on May 8 and the stock will be listed on exchanges on May 9.

The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of upto 40.06 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. The OFS comprises upto 3.71 million shares by Ramesh Juneja, upto 3.51 million shares by Rajeev Juneja, 2.80 million shares by Sheetal Arora, upto 17.41 million by Cairnhill CIPEF Ltd2, upto 2.62 million shares by Cairnhill CGPE Ltd, upto 9.96 million shares by Beige Ltd, and upto 50,000 shares by Link Investment Trust.

Mankind Pharma, which manufactures the popular condom brand Manforce Condoms, pregnancy test kit Prega News, and emergency contraceptive brand Unwanted-72, is supported by private equity firm Chrys Capital and Capital International. Ramesh Juneja founded the company, which became a fully integrated pharmaceutical company in 1995. It develops, manufactures, and markets a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as a range of consumer healthcare products.

Ravindra Sonavane