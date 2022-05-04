LIC IPO Live Updates: Biggest IPO in Indian stock market aims to mop up about Rs 21,000 crore

May 04, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST

LIC grey market premium rises further

The initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India has commanded a 9 percent premium over its upper price band in the grey market as the Rs 21,000-crore issue opens for subscription on May 4. In fact, the traded grey market premium has increased from 5 percent, quoted last week.

As per the data by IPO Watch and IPO Wala, LIC traded at a premium of Rs 85 per share in the grey market on Wednesday, against Rs 45 premium last Thursday.

This translated into an expected listing premium for LIC around 10 percent over the upper price band. The price band for the offer is Rs 902-949 per share.